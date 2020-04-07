If these Zoom backgrounds don't win your next virtual pitch, nothing will

by Oliver McAteer Added 3 hours ago

'I just so happen to be sitting at my LEGO desk -- what are the odds?'

Virtual pitches lacking a punch? Of course they are -- because you’re not using these branded Zoom backgrounds. 

Scott Overend, AKA Xavier Remmington for reasons unknown (it’s sexier that way), has created scene-setters for all your potential client needs. Going after Cadbury’s? He’s got you. Fancy yourself Coke’s AOR? Not an issue.

The student copywriter from Dublin told Campaign US: "I read that agencies were now pitching virtually to clients - that's where Pitcher Perfect comes in. Pitcher Perfect is a series of zoom backgrounds so powerful that clients will buy your work. In seconds. 

"Clients are used to hearing that you’re a fan of their brand. But are they used to seeing that your house is built entirely from their products? No, they aren't. But they’re going to like it.

"One gaze at Pitcher Perfect and the client will be sold. Sometimes you don't need to say anything -- an intense glare is enough. Just give the client a few minutes to process what they are seeing, before they eventually say, ‘yes.’" 

Overend, who’s supposed to be deep in a Watford Advertising Course in London but is now taking it from his kitchen in Ireland, added that he hopes the idea of "brings humour to a terrible situation." 

"Hopefully, it will get a smile."

