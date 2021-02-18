Zippo names Ogilvy creative, PR and social agency of record

Windproof lighter brand Zippo appointed Ogilvy as its agency of record for global creative, social and PR.

Ogilvy will handle Zippo’s communications strategy across creative, earned media, influencer marketing, social media and performance media.

Zippo’s product line currently includes windproof lighters, leather goods, lighter accessories and other heat and flame products. The company, which sells in over 180 countries, owns pocket-knife manufacturer W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company, as well as luxury candle company Northern Lights.

This is not the first time Zippo has worked with Ogilvy. David Ogilvy, adland legend and the agency’s founder, wrote the brand’s original 1960s tagline “Still Works.”

The account, awarded to Ogilvy in December 2020, was previously held by DeVries Global.

The account will be led out of Ogilvy’s New York office.

“When you think Zippo, you think iconic, original, everlasting,” Marcos Kotlhar and Danilo Boer, chief creative officers of Ogilvy New York said in a press release. “With creativity at the core, Ogilvy will help Zippo reach its global aspirations with ideas that will remind the world how Zippo is a true American brand.”