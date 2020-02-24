Zimmerman brings on Wade Alger as creative chief

Zimmerman Advertising is ramping up its creative chops with the hire of Wade Alger as CCO.

Alger, previously the creative lead on the Geico account at The Martin Agency, is succeeding David Nathanson, who has been elevated to creative chairman.

According to a statement from Alger, he was enticed by the role because he likes "doing work that works and that is what I see in Zimmerman; their model of data-driven results and proprietary technologies combined with real-time metrics.

"It excites me and I hope I can add even more creativity to a model that is already firing on all cylinders," he added.

While at The Martin Agency, Alger developed award-winning campaigns for Geico, including "Unskippable," "Happier Than" (Hump Day), and "It’s What You Do" (Pinocchio and Squirrels). He also created the Emmy-winning work for the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and co-wrote "The World’s Biggest Asshole" initiative for Donate Life America, which helped increase organ donations by more than 638 percent.

"We are happy to welcome Wade into the Zimmerman family," said Jordan Zimmerman, founder and chairman of the eponymous agency. "He brings a strong creative pedigree, but more importantly, he brings big ambition and an unrestrained passion for innovating across multiple platforms; something so critical to keep up with the dynamic retail marketplace our clients must thrive in."