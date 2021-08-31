Zillow turns ‘The Journey’ TV spot into a children’s book

Zillow has turned its heart-warming, fantastical campaign, ‘The Journey,’ which captures a child’s perspective on moving to a new home, into a children’s storybook.

Created with ad agency FIG, The Girl Who Didn’t Want To Move tells the story of a fictional young girl named Iris and her imaginary friends, Jupitus and Annika, as they move into a new home. Mirroring the spot, Iris and her friends travel through a dark forest and a foggy sea to a new and unfamiliar place, unsure of what to expect.

The e-book, which is available for purchase on the Amazon Kindle Store, Apple Books and can be downloaded for free on Zillow’s customer resource center, aims to help children and parents cope with the doubt and anxiety that comes with moving.

“Parents recognize the emotional undercurrent of moving, the acute sense of loss of what they're leaving behind and what they're going to carry forward,” said Bonnie Donaldson, director of brand marketing at Zillow. “We wanted to help parents understand that Zillow is more than just a resource for looking at homes.”

In addition to Iris’ story, the book includes a discussion guide for parents on how to help children cope with changes during a move, written by parenting, behavior and education expert Reena B. Patel. While the book is available to download for free on Zillow’s resource page, all proceeds from sales made on Amazon and Apple will be donated to Covenant House, a nonprofit organization that supports homeless youth.

“We're demonstrating that Zillow is going to be a trusted partner along the entire real estate and moving journey, and this book is just a testament to that,” Donaldson said.

According to a Zillow survey about the pandemic Great Reshuffling, 14% of adults with children younger than 18 say they have moved in the past year, compared to 9% of those without children. Yet nearly one-third of parents were concerned their most recent move would cause stress for their children.

However, once parents do move, most say they are happier or experience positive life events as a result, 44% responding that watching their child thrive in a new place and 81% agreeing that their most recent move was worth it.

The Girl Who Didn’t Want To Move is Zillow’s second published book, following The New York Times bestseller Zillow Talk: Rewriting the Rubles of Real Estate, which was released in 2015.

Zillow has taken a different tack than most real estate companies with ‘The Journey,’ which aims to capture the emotional side of home buying beyond just the transaction.