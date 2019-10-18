Zenni wields star power in new campaign with Rashida Jones

Online optical retailer Zenni has employed some serious star power in its latest campaign, "Eyewear for Every You."

The campaign, featuring actress, producer, and writer Rashida Jones, will run across social media and streaming services, as well as in-flight airline magazines and billboards and public transportation in San Francisco and Chicago.

The Grammy award-winning actress, who admitted that she has terrible, terrible vision, has often used eyewear to accentuate her fashion choices in the past, making her a natural fit for the brand’s campaign.

In addition to being featured on several static out-of-home spots, Jones stars in three short ads that show off the blue light blocking aspect of Zenni lenses, as well as the virtual try-on feature, an important one for a retailer with no physical stores.

The brand, which was founded in 2003 remains a contender in the crowded optical retail space with strong, often humorous advertisements, including a campaign featuring the Yeti, an Alien, and the mythical Chupacabra.