YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas

Leadership shifts are afoot at YouTube.

The video platform giant has promoted Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas to oversee content partnerships in the region effective November 29, the company reported Monday.

Previously, Walpert Levy was VP of agency and brand solutions for Google, where she was one of the top executives interfacing with clients and building custom programs for YouTube and Google advertisers.

In her new role, Walpert Levy will focus on YouTube full-time as she takes over responsibility for overseeing content partnerships across the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil. She will work closely with media partners and YouTube creators on monetization and audience development.

Walpert Levy, who has been at Google for more than a decade, will be based in New York City and report to YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl.

She replaces Kelly Merryman, who recently joined digital security provider Aura as president and chief operating officer.

The move comes as Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. reported that YouTube generated $7.2 billion in ad revenue in Q3 2021, up 43% year over year.

According to its most recent earnings call, YouTube has over 2 million creators participating in its ad-revenue sharing YouTube partner program.

“Coming from the ad world, Tara has unique expertise that only she can bring to this role,” a Google spokesperson said in an email. “To Tara, the YouTube ecosystem of creators, advertisers and viewers is so intertwined that she looks at this less as a departure and more simply doing what she can to help creators, advertisers and viewers from a different angle and place.”

Meanwhile, last week Variety reported that YouTube’s long-time VP of content partnerships Malik Ducard has left the company for a role at Pinterest.

After a decade at YouTube, Ducard will serve as Pinterest’s first chief content officer, responsible for the development of the company’s film, TV, social impact, family and learning partnerships, as well as leading content strategy.

He will report to Pinterest co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann. YouTube has not provided additional information on his replacement.