YouTube launches new tool to help brands and agencies quickly create videos

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted video production at a time when content is being consumed more than ever.

To help small and mid-sized businesses, as well as those with limited production resources, interact with customers through visually, YouTube has launched Video Builder, a product that allows users to create video assets using just two static images and a company logo.

Video Builder is a free beta tool that lets users animate static images, text and logos and place them alongside music from the YouTube library. Videos can be made in just a few minutes and can be either six or 15 seconds long.

The tool allows brands and agencies to quickly and efficiently develop content for its audiences, such as videos about store hours changing, new services being offered due to COVID-19 and more.

Online interior design platform Havenly has been tapping into the new tool to create promotional videos, which are "an integral part of our media strategy because our business demands visual context," said Stang Gappa, senior manager of growth at the company, in a statement.

Gappa added: "Historically, video development has been a slow and labor intensive process. With Video Builder, our small team is able to spin out high quality creative with increased velocity. Given the current situation, where many of us are sheltering in place, free tools like this can help us continue to keep in touch with our customers."