YouTube drives impact for UN Sustainable Development Goals campaign

In a world of multiple screens and consumer touchpoints, brand storytelling is no longer a linear process.

The United Nations set out to embrace this reality through a campaign in partnership with YouTube and Tribeca Studios to drive awareness for the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals. The 17 goals were adopted by UN members in 2015 as a commitment to solve major global problems such as climate change, poverty and inequality.

The probono campaign, released in August, ran on YouTube for four weeks and used the platform’s video ad sequencing tool, which triggers different ad experiences based on a viewer’s interaction with a spot.

“The ability to have a multispot campaign and use those as an arc to tell an even more powerful story to people over time, or reel them back in if you lose them, is one of our most powerful and unique tools,” said Tara Walpert Levy, VP of agency and brand solutions at Google.

The UN enlisted eight creative agencies to conceptualize the campaign in different regions, include Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco, Deutsch LA, Leo Burnett in Chicago,Grabarz & Partner in Germany, Emotive in Australia, Dentsu in Thailand, Wunderman Thompson in Brazil and AMV BBDO in the U.K. Each agency was tasked with creating a sequential storyline for one UN global goal.

The creative challenge was to break out of the habit of linear storytelling and think about how users might interact with different chapters of a story over time, said Christine Chen, partner and head of communication strategy at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, one of the creative agencies that worked on the campaign.

“At its basic level, that's a very different way than we're used to thinking,” she said. “We're generally given a close-ended piece.”

YouTube has a variety of ad formats, from longer skippable spots to six-second unskippable ads. The platform gave creative agencies some guidance on the process -- a sequence of three ads tend to perform best, for example -- but the idea was “to make them aware of the full set of capabilities on YouTube and let their creative juices flow,” Walpert Levy said.

Each agency embraced the constraints of the campaign with different forms of creativity. In a campaign to end homelessness called “Unskippable Humans,” Deutsch LA leaned into YouTube’s skippable ad format to say, “In five seconds, you’ll have the choice to skip over homelessness, but half a million Americans don’t have that choice tonight.”

Leo Burnett’s campaign promoting responsible consumption and production used a series of 17 ads ranging from six-seconds to just over two minutes to spread the message that the best way to save the world is to “do nothing.” The campaign called out people who skipped the first ad they were served by following up with another ad where a celebrity roasts the viewer.

Goodby’s spot, a two and a half minute mockumentary about a new ocean creature -- floating plastic waste -- narrated by actor Morgan Freeman, leaned into six second ads to build awareness for the longer film.

“Internally, it was a good partnership between strategy and creative to break things down and talk about how a video is created,” Goodby’s Chen said. “We had more conversation about the experience of the advertising rather than the ad itself.”

The sequential ads challenge not only inspired new forms of creative thinking, but also drove results. Overall, the monthlong global campaign increased traffic to the UN’s Global Goals website by 120% year-over-year, and new visitors to the website grew by 80%. Collectively the campaign drove 37 million views, 275 million impressions and 330,000 clicks to share or learn more.

Goodby’s campaign alone reached 3.9 million unique users and lifted consideration for its goal by 7.3%. Deutsch LA’s campaign saw a combined view-through rate of 35% by leaning into the skippable ad format, and increased awareness for the UN’s goal to end poverty by 9.1%. And watch time for Leo Burnett’s ad following the roast spot was 49% above average across its spots.

The results show that user experience and interaction with an ad is core to building a modern creative idea, Chen said.

“The reality is, consumers are departing from our experiences all the time in ways we don't know and don't think about,” she said. “We have to come with that assumption that they have agency and choice. That's where creativity is: make the tightest box you can make and find the most interesting way to break out of that.”