YouTube announces top video ads for 2019

YouTube has announced its ten most popular ads of the year, with celebrities and Super Bowl ads retaining their drawing power.

Out of this year's lineup, six were originally SuperBowl ads, while six also featured celebrities -- from Sarah Jessica Parker to Spider-Man.

The ads are decided by an algorithm that factors in both organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention (how much of a video people watched) from January 1 2019 to December 1 2019.

The top YouTube ad of the year was Amazon’s Not Everything Makes the Cut – Super Bowl LIII Commercial created by Lucky Generals, with 39.5 million views.

Amazon and Lucky Generals took the top spot last year as well with the "Alexa Loses Her Voice" video claiming the number one spot.

Humor was a big factor in watchability as well, although some of the most popular videos, such as Gillette’s "We Believe: The Best Men Can Be" video was more serious in nature and more controversial to boot.

Total watch time for all ten videos was more than 4.5 million hours, while the total number of views totaled 230 million.

The full list is as follows:





