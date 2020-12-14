‘Your new logo is cold and lifeless’: Consumers outraged after Petco removes cat and dog from logo

by Diana Bradley Added 5 hours ago

The pet store clarified that the animals are “here to stay.”

After Petco eliminated the famous blue cat and red dog from its logo, the pet store is reassuring concerned fans that the animals are “here to stay.”

It is unclear how the mascots will continue to be used. A Petco representative was not immediately available for comment. 

The new logo is reminiscent of Casper’s logo: navy blue and very simple. The logo change is part of Petco’s rebrand to "Petco, The Health + Wellness Co" from "Petco Animal Supplies."

But consumers are absolutely outraged about the lovable pets’ removal from the logo. Here is a sampling of the conversation on Twitter this week and why Petco felt the need to clarify that the characters had not been put down.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even after Petco noted that the animals were not gone for good, Twitter users didn’t seem satisfied.

This article first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS