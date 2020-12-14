‘Your new logo is cold and lifeless’: Consumers outraged after Petco removes cat and dog from logo

After Petco eliminated the famous blue cat and red dog from its logo, the pet store is reassuring concerned fans that the animals are “here to stay.”

Ruff and Mews are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/VyP1TYr4AJ — Petco (@Petco) December 11, 2020

It is unclear how the mascots will continue to be used. A Petco representative was not immediately available for comment.

The new logo is reminiscent of Casper’s logo: navy blue and very simple. The logo change is part of Petco’s rebrand to "Petco, The Health + Wellness Co" from "Petco Animal Supplies."

But consumers are absolutely outraged about the lovable pets’ removal from the logo. Here is a sampling of the conversation on Twitter this week and why Petco felt the need to clarify that the characters had not been put down.

Dear @Petco,



Your new logo is cold and lifeless.



Is the next step phasing out pets, until you're just "co"?



Cause at this point - might as well. pic.twitter.com/TCepBEBRT5 — SantaThor™? ???? (@Abrasivism) December 10, 2020

petco removing the iconic duo from their logo absolutely draws the line pic.twitter.com/ADFc036PsC — juli ???? BLM!!! (dont qrt my art) (@rolyjulioli) December 10, 2020

2020 is the year they euthanized the dog and cat in the Petco logo https://t.co/gRdinBMWDt — Dr. RJ Boccomino (@rjboccomino) December 10, 2020

so who else's night was ruined by the new petco logo ? im just....so disappointed...uninspired...*sigh* pic.twitter.com/F2HXLXones — ????????em?????? (@snailclowns) December 10, 2020

Petco changing their logo is a travesty and downright disgusting. @Petco you have 3 days to bring back the old logo or else pic.twitter.com/kXNw62SQy7 — Nate? (@sophistiNATEd) December 10, 2020

I’m actually so upset at this one. That Petco dog and cat was always one of my favorite logo graphics! Graphic design minimalism is stupid and the opposite of “eye catching” https://t.co/pCNmmyfmFW — ??Jolly Mike-O ?? (@LucarioOcarina) December 10, 2020

I really feel bad for the petco logo cat and dog... — meg thee griffin (@peachxredbull) December 10, 2020

i have lost the will to live. pic.twitter.com/Iv6bzAq4Q0 — Jordan Rosenberg (@rsnbrgjrdn) December 9, 2020

Even after Petco noted that the animals were not gone for good, Twitter users didn’t seem satisfied.

I don't CARE if they're still present in advertising I want them back to being present on the LOGO gosh darnit — ?A Jolly Holly Name?? (@AnOutlawed) December 11, 2020

This article first appeared on PRWeek US.