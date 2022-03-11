Young Advertiser of the Year 2021: Stacy-Ann Ellis, The Martin Agency

With a journalism degree, Stacy-Ann Ellis is a contemporary advertiser with a diverse portfolio. Her experience in reporting, photography, copywriting and long-form journalism make her an ideal fit as an advertiser for The Martin Agency. She’s made impressive progress in her short time with the agency, and her success speaks volumes.

Ellis’ nontraditional background is one of her biggest strengths, and she has proven her merit by creating moving work for clients such as DoorDash, Oreo and Hanes. Ranging from powerful messages to a community in a global crisis to impactful interviews with hidden talents, Ellis has become an incontestable asset for The Martin Agency.

Her copywriting positioned DoorDash’s Reopen for Delivery initiative after the pandemic, capturing the resilience of closed restaurants in NYC. The Soul of the City documentary film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, earning over 100 million impressions and 6.4 million YouTube views. And by reimagining a Disney memory in DashPass’ Bare Necessities spot, Ellis’ work grew the brand’s share of sales by 56%, more than Uber Eats and GrubHub combined.

It’s her keen eye and hunger for curiosity that drives The Martin Agency to dive into braver projects, always coming out the other side with a bigger success story. Her personal experiences have backed up the bold initiatives the agency has taken over the years to fight for inclusive representation, helping minority voices to speak louder.

Ellis has taken on many philanthropic endeavors as well, mentoring and raising scholarship money for young copywriters and small businesses that are Black- and women-led.