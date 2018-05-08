Are we there yet? Saatchi & Saatchi's Andrea Diquez has her say

Andrea Diquez

CEO

Saatchi & Saatchi NY

Tell us about one thing that’s happened recently that leads you to believe there’s still a problem.

Most of the panels that I’ve been invited to over the past three months have been about the difficulties in the industry around the lack of diversity and inclusion in our industry.

The fact that these issues remain to be topics of discussion, prove to me that this is still an overarching problem that still needs to be rectified. On one hand, it is troubling that it is 2018 and these problems still exist across the industry and across societies as well. On the other, I think it is encouraging that we are all uniting to make this year, a year of global change.

My experience tells me that every problem, on a large scale or small is easier to overcome when we all unite. I feel very lucky to be in a position where I can contribute to changing the world and our approach to inclusivity.

How about something that proves we’re making progress?

In December, I was lucky enough to participate in a round table with nine other women CEOs of advertising agencies in New York. Through this experience, I found comfort in the fact that we are moving in the right direction towards further equality for women in the workforce.

The more representation that women get in leadership positions and in key roles of change, the faster we can generate a transformation in not only our industry, but on a global scale as well. Female empowerment and diversity across the board is a conversation that is long overdue, but the fact that it is being discussed and agencies are taking the necessary steps to bring about change shows that we have reached a turning point towards progression and equality.

What else needs to be done to get there?

Action is the only way to get there. At Saatchi, we are focusing on improving benefits for parental and family leave, promoting more women and people of color to leadership positions, bringing in more diversity across all fronts and ensuring that we are creating an environment where people of all backgrounds, identities and ethnicities can thrive. This is my mission and my commitment to my team and clients alike.

I want to create a space where leaders, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, feel empowered to take initiative and encourage those who have been yielded by issues of diversity and inclusion. With this, we can create an environment where everyone feels that their ideas and talents are valued and accepted on an equal playing field, allowing success to thrive.