The Year Ahead

As the U.S. emerges from a global pandemic and a nationwide reckoning on race, corporate America faces an adaptation like never before. Companies are rapidly trying to not just diversify their talent pool, but also create more inclusive cultures. At the same time, they’re adapting to the cultural and technical implications of a hybrid work environment, while recognizing the importance of employee mental health and looking to reduce burnout.

Campaign US kicked off its first Convene of 2022 with a day of conversations about getting fit for the future of work. The first session of the day unpacked the talent crisis, with top industry experts opining on attracting and retaining great talent this year and far into the future.

Speakers included:

Doug Rozen, CEO, Dentsu Media Americas

Leela Srinivasan, CMO, Checkout.com

Valerie Beauchamp, global head of agency development and education, LinkedIn Marketing SolutionModerated by Sabrina Sanchez, reporter, Campaign US

‘The Great Re-attraction’

Kicking things off with intel from LinkedIn, Beauchamp noted she’s seeing “a lot of behavior that indicates people are looking for opportunities with a company that has a greater purpose.” The upshot? “It’s changing the way people look for jobs, but also what companies need to do to attract and serve talent,” she said.

The recent wave of people leaving, changing and reconsidering their jobs due to the pandemic is variously being called The Big Quit, The Great Resignation and The Great Realization. Rozen prefers to think of it as “The Great Re-attraction,” he said. This is Dentsu’s chance to “attract not just the people who are already part of the advertising and marketing services world, but also new and diversified talent.”

Both he and Beauchamp agreed that the future of work demands flexibility.

“We're looking at creating flexibility in our physical spaces, flexibility in empowering people to find their own balance with a greater sense of personal responsibility, even flexible time off,” said Rozen. “Those are just some of the ways we need to think about the attraction angle, in addition to evolving the employee experience for existing talent and retention.”

Beauchamp cautioned that while new flexible solutions are great, they will need guidance, particularly when created for those who are new to the workforce or those who have never worked in a freelance capacity. Quoting from an online discussion last fall between the CEOs of Microsoft and LinkedIn, she suggested, “plotting the activities in your organization or individual team in order to help provide loose guidance or a framework for your talent to understand how to maximize their time — working both synchronously and asynchronously.”

Constant growth and learning

Regarding flexibility, Srinivasan agrees it’s imperative and suggests business leaders offer employees the option to choose the model that fits them best. “You really win if you can encourage hybrids, full-time in the office for those who need it and where it makes sense for roles, and if possible to hire remotely, to do so.”

But since completing Checkout.com’s new mission statement, Srinivasan has found that one of the most important new demands from the workforce is “a desire for development and learning that allows them to continue to grow in their roles.” She went on to reveal some of Checkout.com’s initiatives, including “giving every new employee a Kindle as a tool to facilitate ongoing learning, the opportunity to use two learning days per year and a stipend every employee can access if there’s a conference or course they would like to attend that will further their education.”

At Dentsu, continuing education focuses on its employees’ career journeys. “We’ve created a career framework to help employees think two, three years down the line,” Rozen explained. “Instead of someone just leaving the company if they feel they are not in the right role, we help them assess how to find their path for growth.”

In support, Beauchamp added, “We have data that shows that employees at companies with high internal mobility opportunities stay two times longer than in companies that don’t. That just reinforces what a strong retention tool you have inside your company.”

She went on to add, “Some of the things the younger generations are leaning into in the learning space are acquiring hard skills. This would indicate that companies investing in helping their own talent acquire skills probably present an attraction, particularly for the younger generations.”

The long game

So if we now know that company values and culture is important to employees, what about salaries?

A survey in October 2021 by LinkedIn and Censuswide investigating how many Americans changed the way they felt about their careers because of the pandemic showed that “73% were ultimately less fulfilled,” said Beauchamp. “And while compensation is still an influence in changing careers, 48% of respondents said that better alignment with their values is a factor, while 44% talked about opportunities to move up or move on.”

Citing an “ugly narrative that unfortunately dominates the marketing industry that we’re in a position where we now have to buy talent,” Beauchamp said, “the voices of the people who are transitioning in their jobs are reinforcing that it’s more than just compensation; they’re seeking fulfillment as well.”

Rozen addressed an employee choosing, or a company offering, a larger salary with less purpose, as only “dealing with some of the challenges of now to create short-term action. But if you want long-term sustainability, you have to build on the purpose, the employee experience, or you'll hire somebody today who has a higher chance to look elsewhere six to 12 months from now because they’re not fulfilled.”

In today’s highly competitive talent market, it is key that companies focus on being purposeful, flexible and educational.