The Year Ahead: Talent, mindfulness and hybrid work

As the U.S. emerges from a pandemic and a nationwide reckoning on race, corporate America faces an adaptation like never before.

Companies are rapidly trying to not just diversify their talent pool, but also create more inclusive cultures. At the same time, they are adapting to the implications of hybrid work, while recognizing the importance of employee mental health and looking to reduce burnout.

These are unprecedented challenges, and the advertising industry has not been spared.

Agencies and marketers are navigating uncharted waters while looking to quickly and carefully refill positions that were cut in the depths of the pandemic in a historically tight labor market. They’re also wrestling with new technologies and platforms to enable hybrid work, while searching for the right tools to manage the transition.

Join Campaign US as we unpack the biggest challenges facing agencies and brands when it comes to talent in the year ahead. Our incredible lineup of speakers are navigating these challenges in real time and will walk you through the strategies and learnings they’ve gathered throughout the process.

You’ll hear from:

Leela Srinivasan, chief marketing officer, Checkout.com

Valerie Beauchamp, global head of agency development and education, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

Sofia Colucci, global VP, Miller family of brands and economy portfolio, Molson Coors

Cheryl Guerin, EVP, global brand strategy and innovation, Mastercard

Denise Broady, chief marketing officer, Appian

Sam Hammock, EVP and chief human resources officer, Verizon

Doug Rozen, CEO, Dentsu Media Americas

Simon Fenwick, EVP, talent equity and inclusion, 4A's

Join us and walk away with tangible tools to evolve your business while fostering a culture to which talent will flock. Register now!