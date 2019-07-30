Y&L creates organ donor drive in support of its president's wife

Six months ago Maggie Denari underwent a life-changing procedure to replace her heart.

The wife of Young & Laramore’s President, Tom, had suffered a cardiac arrest in the months before.

Now, as Maggie recovers, the Indianapolis-based agency is launching a drive to convince more people to become organ donors.

Maggie said: "While the last couple of years has been difficult for Tom and me, I know how much he has been supported by his Y&L family throughout all of it. This beautiful video is just another example of what Y&L is all about."

Young & Laramore quickly formed a team to find a way to create a celebratory and uplifting message. Through an investigation of organ donation, the team learned that in Indiana alone, 74 percent of adults were registered, ranking sixth in the nation. But when asked, many people weren’t aware whether they were registered or not, and some who thought they were registered, actually weren’t.

The positioning strategy for organ donation registration is to emphasize that donation is more common than one might think. The creative angle was to thank the citizens of Indiana for their generosity in registering, connecting them to the positive impact their commitment can have on people’s lives -- and one life in particular, Maggie’s.

"Putting a face on a complex topic allowed us to tackle a difficult topic in a personal way," said Carolyn Hadlock, ECD. "Maggie’s story is compelling -- she defies the stereotypical heart transplant candidate which creates a positive tension."

In addition to joining the 74 percent of Hoosiers, the hope is that Maggie’s story also inspires action -- which is to simply check their license, and say "yes," when they renew it.

The shop created a video and website, SeeTheHeart.org, to encourage people to check and make sure they "see the heart" on their driver’s license, a symbol that signifies that they’re an organ donor.

Tom added: "Maggie and I were truly touched by the thoughtfulness, talent and love that my Y&L team put into this effort. It’s hard for me to watch the video without getting emotional. And, of course, I’m proud of our team for coming to this with such a sound strategy, too."