Xiaomi breaks Guinness world record for most people unboxing simultaneously

Xiaomi’s world record-breaking attempt was a rousing success, with 703 people participating (and one disqualification), enough to break the previous record of 643 set by Mercado Libre (Mexico) at Parque Bicentenario, in Mexico City in September of this year.

Participants were given a comfortable five minutes to unbox their gift which could have contained a range of goodies from a Mi Electric Scooter Pro to a Mi Laser Projector.

The event took place outside The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on a chilly December Saturday afternoon but still managed to attract hundreds of people who were clearly excited about the opportunity to unbox some free stuff.

The atmosphere was orderly yet jovial as participants danced the cold away while eagerly awaiting the chance to tear into their boxes.

And they did not disappoint, as people showed off their new goods, just in time for the holidays.