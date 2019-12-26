WW steers clear of gimmicky fad diets with new program

Weight Watchers -- in collaboration with a roster of agencies including DiMassimo Goldstein, Decoded and Horizon Media -- has launched a campaign for its new customizable program, myWW.

The drive features WW mainstay, Oprah Winfrey.

"New members will take a personal assessment and based on their responses, will be matched to a WW food plan which best aligns with their needs and lifestyle," said WW Chief Brand Officer Gail Tifford.

The three programs are:

Green guides people towards 100+ ZeroPoint foods, with the largest SmartPoints Budget to spend on other foods they love.

Blue is based on 200+ ZeroPoint foods to build meals around, with a smaller SmartPoints Budget. Current WW members will recognize this plan as WW Freestyle.

Purple is comprised of 300+ ZeroPoint foods and a more modest SmartPoints Budget.

Or as Winfrey explains: veggie lovers, bread lovers and cheese lovers too.

Similar to previous plans, no foods are off-limits on myWW.

Tifford explained the difference between the new initiative and previous Weight Watcher programs.

She said: "While we've always offered personalized SmartPoints Budgets based on age, weight, height, and sex, we've never offered three unique ways to experience the WW journey. Now our members have the option to choose how they live WW, as opposed to having only one choice.

"They'll also get personalized content based on the areas where they want the most support, as well as recipes, meal plans, and customized content geared specifically for them. It's all about keeping myWW flexible because that's what will make it livable."

Actual members (rather than paid actors not associated with the program) anchor the campaign.

Tifford added: "We only feature actual WW members in our campaigns. Our strategy has been to highlight our members in a way that is authentic to them and their experiences, spotlighting stories that are inspiring and relatable."

The campaign will be activated locally in each market where WW has a presence including the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.