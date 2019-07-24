Wunderman Thompson's Mirum appoints U.S. creative leader

Mirum, a Wunderman Thompson company, is bolstering its creative team in the U.S. with the appointment of former PwC Experience Center executive Brian Morris as CCO.

Morris, who previously served as group creative director at PwC Experience Center and a freelance illustrator, will be based in help Mirum grow several key accounts, such as Qualcomm and Mazda. The creative veteran has worked on the likes of Target and Patron in the past.

Morris, who will be based in Chicago, said in a statement: "Mirum’s continual drive to lead experience innovation at the intersection between technology and creativity is something I greatly admire."

The hire is "important and exciting" for the agency, according to Mirum U.S. CEO Amanda Seaford.

"As a digital native, Brian has worked with some of the biggest commercial names in the business and is committed to bringing the full range of his creative expertise to bear for our clients," she added in a statement.

Mirum has had a number of executive departures in the last six months, including former global CEO Dan Khabie, who resigned at the beginning of the year, and former global CMO John Baker, who left this spring. Whether or not Mirum replaces either of the C-suite executives remains to be seen.