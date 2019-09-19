Wunderman Thompson wins $530M U.S. Marine Corps

Wunderman Thompson has won a five-year contract with the U.S. Marine Corps worth $529.9 million.

The RFP for its advertising business was issued in December 2018 after working with WPP’s JWT (before it merged with Wunderman) for more than 70 years.

According to a government document released at the time, the "purpose of this contract is to provide full-service advertising agency support to furnish the supplies and services to enhance the USMC’s recruiting efforts."

It adds: "The contractor must develop and execute an advertising strategy that includes a full range of services from development of a strategic and tactical advertising strategy to the production of a wide-range of advertising formats (e.g.: TV, radio, print media, internet, and direct marketing)."

Representatives from the agency was not available for comment.

Generally, the Marines has reviewed the government contract every five years until 2013 when it stretched to six years. JWT defended the business in a review that wrapped three years ago.