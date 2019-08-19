Wunderman Thompson and Spurrier Group snag North Carolina Education Lottery

Wunderman Thompson Atlanta and Spurrier Group are the new agencies of record for North Carolina Education Lottery.

The three-year contract dictates that Wunderman Thompson will lead the creative, advertising and marketing communications services, while Spurrier Group will manage the media planning and buying services.

The partnership began on July 1, with new work launching in September 2019.

"As with all sales organizations, advertising plays a crucial role in success, especially with the challenge of bringing new games and promotions to the marketplace each month," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the Education Lottery.

"The lottery believes it has found a partnership with Wunderman Thompson and the Spurrier Group that will ensure our ability to continue growing support for education in North Carolina. We’re excited about the creative talent and media expertise our new partners bring to our mission."

The mission of the North Carolina Education Lottery is to raise revenue to maximize contributions to education for the State of North Carolina through the sale of lottery tickets and products.

Since its inception in March 2006, the Education Lottery has contributed more than $6.24 billion to education. It has grown fiscal year sales to more than $2.6 billion, raising more than $670 million a year for education. Those results make the Education Lottery one of the most successful sales and marketing organizations in the state.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the folks at the Education Lottery," said Jeremy Jones, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson Atlanta. "Any group that contributes so much to furthering the education of its students, all while giving lottery players a chance to dream big, is something we can all stand behind.

"I’m ecstatic about the collective team we’ve put together to inspire growth and make this happen; truly the best version of what this company has to offer when it comes to creative, data and technology coming together as one integrated offering."

Donna Spurrier, founder and CEO at Spurrier Group, said: "The team at Spurrier Group is ecstatic about the opportunity to work with the North Carolina Education Lottery! We have decades of experience in the category and are anxious to put our performance media approach into play for the wonderful team at the NCEL."