Wunderman Thompson hires Naomi Troni as global marketing, growth leader

Wunderman Thompson is naming MullenLowe executive Naomi Troni as global chief marketing and growth officer, effective March 2, according to an internal memo obtained by Campaign US.

The email, sent by Wunderman Thompson Global CEO Mel Edwards, states that Troni will lead all global marketing, new business and communications for the agency in the newly created role.

Troni, who will be based in New York, has been the global chief growth officer of MullenLowe Group since 2014. "During her time there she has delivered major new business wins, and also led the global rebranding and integration of the MullenLowe Group network following the merger of Mullen with Lowe and Partners in 2016," Edwards wrote in the note.

Wunderman Thompson has made several senior-level promotions and appointments recently, including upping Daniel Bonner and Bas Korsten to global chief creative officers.

Korsten had been creative lead at J Walter Thompson Amsterdam and joined the agency as a creative director in 2011. Bonner was global chief creative officer at Wunderman, which he joined in 2018.

The WPP agency also hired creative veteran Taras Wayner as CCO for North America last fall. Wayner will officially start his new post in a couple weeks.

Before MullenLowe Troni worked at Havas for 10 years, where she held a number of senior roles across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, including CEO of Havas Worldwide Southeast Asia and Global CMO of Havas Worldwide.

Wunderman Thompson parent company WPP has been amping up its marketing efforts, as well. In May, industry veteran Laurent Ezekiel joined as chief marketing and growth officer of the holding company, and a month later he hired former TBWA Worldwide CMO Kyla Jacobs in the newly created role of executive-VP of marketing and growth for North America at WPP.

Wunderman Thompson representatives and Troni were not immediately available for comment.