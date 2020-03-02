WPP wins lion's share of $1.4B Intel global creative account

VMLY&R is to take on the bulk of Intel’s estimated $1.4 billion global creative account following a six-month review, Campaign US has learned.

Several other WPP agencies will support positioning across the brand, products and partner marketing, which includes b-to-c and b-to-b business.

It is believed to be the industry's biggest creative win of the few years.

Karen Walker, Intel’s chief marketing officer, said: "As Intel, we see a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate our technology leadership and how it enriches people’s lives. WPP demonstrates a deep passion for that vision.

"Their ‘digital first’ approach, creative mindset and access to globally diverse talent will help us develop impactful market moments that inspire our customers and partners. I am thrilled to have them as a member of our team."

WPP is to wrangle the account across every major region including APAC, Europe, Latam and North America.

"When we think about Intel and what they represent, we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with this talented and optimistic team," Debbi Vandeven, VMLY&R global chief creative officer. "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. This endeavor is a wonderful reflection of what we, as an agency, represent as well — the ability to leverage creativity, technology and culture to connect with people."

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, added: "Intel is a brand synonymous with innovation worldwide and we are delighted that a WPP team has been entrusted with the next stage of its creative transformation. The fusion of VMLY&R’s outstanding creativity and technology expertise with WPP’s talent-focused, on-brand design and global production is very powerful. It’s great to see how well global clients are responding to our integrated offer."

Mcgarrybowen maintains its current business as global agency of record for social creative. The shop did not comment.

The review had no impact on media, which is looked after by Dentsu.

The outcome of this months-long pitch officially underscores Intel's marketing swing back from in-housing to outsourcing. It's internal shop, named Agency Inside, kicked off in 2015. Teresa Herd (pictured above) grew the team to more than 85 people who looked after everything from production to content creation across the Intel Global Production Lab.

Herd drove the creative to rebrand Intel -- launching Jim Parsons in a global product campaign, the 2016 Grammys program with Lady Gaga, the Super Bowl 51 integrated campaign and the Makers and Experience Amazing content series.

But despite what would appear to be much success, Agency Inside was disbanded around three years later towards the end of 2018.

At the time, Herd told Campaign US she believed it was a "business decision," and not an industry-wide trend.

She said: "Businesses change. And what we’ve built has to change to support that. What we’ve built over the past four years is going in a different direction, and that’s okay. This has been the best job of my life."