WPP to open San Francisco campus as it hunts for new partners in tech space

WPP is to launch a campus in the heart of America’s technology industry in a bid to snare new partners.

It has planned to lease a 115,000 square feet at 360 Third Street -- a recently redeveloped building located in the South of Market area/Finance and Technology district in San Francisco to house more than 1,000 people.

The holding company says this new space will feature intelligent and flexible co-working areas that encourage closer collaboration and inspire greater creativity. The move will be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Technology, and technology clients, are critical to WPP’s strategy as we continue to evolve as a creative transformation company. The sector contains potential partners for WPP companies who are helping their clients deal with technology-disrupted markets, and potential clients in a growing category. The San Francisco Campus gives us a base to develop both aspects."

WPP’s revenues from big-tech clients grew 16 percent through the first half of this year.

Exane BNP estimates technology as a $300 billion market growing annually by five and 10 percent.

BDG architecture + design will create the interior office space in collaboration with Universal Design Studios -- both WPP companies. The San Francisco project will target a "Gold" LEED rating.

When operational, the San Francisco Campus will be WPP’s ninth in North America and the fourth to be unveiled in the last two years. By 2023, there will be 85,000 people in 40 campus locations worldwide.

This year, in addition to San Francisco, WPP has announced new co-locations inDüsseldorf, Paris, Manchester (UK) and, most recently, Mumbai and Gurugram in India.