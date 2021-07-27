WPP hires Brendan Moorcroft as CEO of Choreograph

Former Cadreon (now Matterkind/Kinesso) and Unbound executive Brendan Moorcroft was selected as CEO of WPP’s global data and technology unit, Choreograph, effective on August 9, the company said on Tuesday.

Moorcroft will head up strategy and operations at Choreograph, which is operated by WPP’s media division, GroupM. He will report to GroupM global CEO Christian Juhl and join the company’s global leadership team.

WPP launched Choreograph in April to help brands activate their own first-party data as third-party cookies phase out. The unit, which brings together 700 data and tech expects from across GroupM and Wunderman Thompson, has been overseen by GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald since its launch.

Three months later, Choreograph is seeing a lot of demand from clients and needs a dedicated business leader, GroupM global CEO Christian Juhl said in a statement.

“The accelerated success of and demand for Choreograph as a result of Kirk and its leadership has expedited our need for a dedicated business leader,” he said. “Brendan is an extraordinary talent who brings a wealth of experience with him to Choreograph and our clients, including founding and leading organizations like Unbound and Cadreon. This makes him an ideal fit to navigate the business through this exciting time in Choreograph’s growth.”

Moorcroft previously served as Hearst’s head of solutions and services, a division he created by combining the company’s first-party data, content and digital services. He has also worked at agencies including IPG, Omnicom, MediaCom and Grey.

“Brands have an amazing opportunity to leverage their own first-party data to make advertising more relevant and effective while respecting the privacy of the consumer,” Moorcroft added in a statement. “The chance to come to Choreograph and GroupM and help some of the world’s leading brands achieve this at this moment of inflection in our industry is the kind of opportunity I could not pass up.”

WPP has launched other central data strategy efforts prior to Choreograph, including data and analytics group mPlatform, which dissolved in 2019.