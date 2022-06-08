WPP Choreograph contains remnants of data unit that facilitated fraud

A WPP-owned data broker agreed to pay $42 million to resolve a Department of Justice lawsuit after selling personal information to perpetrators of elder fraud. It was quietly shut down in 2021 and had its assets rolled into a new company, Choreograph.

by Jessica Heygate
Logos of WPP, Choreograph and KBM Group

