WPP brings on Kyla Jacobs to lead marketing in North America

Laurent Ezekiel has only been at WPP for one month, but the chief marketing and growth officer is already making moves, bringing on industry veteran Kyla Jacobs in the newly created role of executive-VP of marketing and growth for North America.

Jacobs, most recently global CMO at TBWA Worldwide, will work closely with WPP’s agencies and units on new marketing and new business efforts in North America – the holding company’s largest market.

"I’m delighted to welcome Kyla to WPP," said Ezekiel. "She brings with her a wealth of relevant expertise and experience in North America, which is a key priority for us. Kyla’s record in winning new business is second to none and I look forward to working with her as we build a modern marketing team focused on the future."

He added: "With a new offer for our clients, a new vision as a creative transformation company, and investment in people and brand to back it all up, the sense of renewed energy at WPP is palpable."

In addition to marketing and new business, Jacobs will help WPP and its agencies explain the company’s revitalization story and new vision to clients, pitch consultants and others.

"Like many across the industry I have been impressed by the speed and scale of the transformation happening at WPP, which has put clients’ growth and development at the heart of its mission, and I jumped at the opportunity to be part of this new team," said Jacobs. "The company’s new proposition of creativity, data and technology is resonating strongly with clients, and I’m really excited to be able to take such a modern and forward-looking offer to market."

During her time at TBWA Worldwide, Jacobs led business development, helped the agency grow organically and promoted its platforms and services. She also oversaw business development for TBWA\Chiat\Day in the U.S.

Some of her noteworthy accomplishments while at TBWA include global account wins such as Hilton, Intel, PepsiCo, Thomson Reuters and GoDaddy, and U.S. wins like H&M, Travelers Insurance, Fage, Belvedere Vodka and TD Bank.

Before TBWA, Jacobs served as director of business development in Europe at Crispin Porter & Bogusky. She started her career at Singleton Ogilvy & Mather in Sydney, Australia.

Along with Jacobs’ appointment, WPP has hired former Digitas executive Carter Jackson to run global marketing and growth operations in London and former Fullscreen exec Giuliana Coli as business development manager in New York.