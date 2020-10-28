WPP beats Publicis to retain $600 million Walgreens Boots Alliance account

Walgreens Boots Alliance has extended its relationship with WPP as its global marketing and communications AOR.

Under a WBA Partnership structure, WPP will work with WBA to implement its integrated marketing and reputation-management strategy.

On the marketing side, the pharmacy retail chain will pull from the resources of VMLY&R, MediaCom, Berlin Cameron, Hogarth, Essence Global and Wunderman Thompson

On the communications front, WBA will draw from best-in-class offerings across WPP’s Ogilvy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, BCW, GCI and Finsbury agency brands.

WPP was first appointed in 2017 as WBA’s global marketing and communications agency. This extension follows a six-month review initiated in May and will extend until the end of 2022, with an option to further extend until the end of 2024.

The holding company will support WBA with a team from across its agencies, co-located with WBA teams around the world.

WPP will also leverage WBA’s recently announced strategic partnership with Microsoft and Adobe to create personalized, omnichannel healthcare and shopping experiences at scale.

In a statement, WPP CEO Mark Read said, “We are very proud to have been entrusted with such an important partnership for Walgreens Boots Alliance and its iconic brands. WBA is at the forefront of the industry in utilizing data to provide enriched, personalized customer experiences. We look forward to working very closely with WBA on the company’s ongoing transformation.”

WPP releases its Q3 financial results Thursday morning.