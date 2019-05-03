WPP beats Accenture for VodafoneZiggo account

Netherlands-based VodafoneZiggo has selected WPP as its new partner for creative and media, following a competitive review that pitted the holding company against Accenture.

WPP won the business as part of VodafoneZiggo’s push to focus more on customer experience across all of its marketing and communications efforts. WPP will work on both the Vodafone and Ziggo brands, which was previously handled by separate agencies.

"At VodafoneZiggo, the customer experience is our principle point of departure. It’s what guides our marketing efforts and what guides the eco system of agencies. In this way we can respond in the best possible way to the needs of the ever more digitally skilled consumer," said Marcel de Groot, CCO consumer at VodafoneZiggo, in a statement.

He added: "With the arrival of new competitors in the agency world, more and more integrated, customer-focused control models arise. We identified an opportunity – beyond the borders of agencies – to form a team to arrive at the best results together, by involving them from the start in our marketing decisions. Eventually, WPP proved to be the best partner for us to work with in future."

As part of the process, VodafoneZiggo is looing for additional support from agencies and specialists, which have been invited to submit proposals to the company. VodafoneZiggo also plans on bringing more capabilities in-house, including studio work and media procurement.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said in a statement: "We’re delighted to be selected as VodafoneZiggo’s strategic transformation partner as they focus on the evolving needs of their consumers in a technology-driven world. This comes at an exciting time for WPP in the Netherlands, following the recent opening of our Amsterdam campus, and this appointment further demonstrates the appeal to clients of our creative, smartly integrated solutions."