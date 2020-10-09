The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific

This week at Inspiration Station, we look at some of the best packaging design in the world originating from Asia-Pacific.

The 14th annual Pentawards, the world’s leading awards for packaging design, were recently held in virtual gala ceremony in London on September 24, and many countries from Asia-Pacific found considerable success among the 2,000 entries from 60 countries. China finished among the top four countries (along with the UK, Spain, Russia) having received 65 awards, including two platinum and 11 gold. Japan also rated highly with 17 awards, including four gold.

Some of the other standout winners from APAC you'll see below also originate from Australia and Thailand. Have a look at some of the fantastic design work from this region:

PLATINUM

FOOD: NongFu Wangtian by ShenZhen BOB design (China)

What struck the judges with this piece is the simplicity and effectiveness of the design. The creative idea of this product packaging is that by combining the shape of chilli to the container, it brings the experience of picking chillis directly to the customer. Its distinctive and fun design will make it the first to be noticed on the shelves, enticing consumers to buy it to try it out and share with friends and family.



BEVERAGES: Happy Ghost by Pavla Chuykina (Australia)



BODY: Chioture by Shanghai Nianxiang Brand Design & Consulting (China)

This base makeup kit for Chioture, a vibrant and youthful makeup brand, focuses on the unpacking process of the product. Factoring in the simple and fun characteristics of the brand, an innovative design was used to effectively demonstrate the product’s features: a beautiful and adorable soft light camera. The user unscrews the ‘lens’ and then pulls out the ‘handle brush’ on the right, which can then be placed on the ’Brand Icon Viewfinder’ in the upper left corner of the camera if on the go.



GOLD



FOOD: Supha Bee Farm Honey by Prompt Design (Thailand)



FOOD: AYU Kimura by Masahiro Minami Design (Japan)



FOOD: Srisangdao Rice by Prompt Design (Thailand)



BODY: POLA APEX by POLA (Japan)

OTHER MARKETS: instax by Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

