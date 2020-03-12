From working remotely to business as usual: How adland is managing coronavirus

America awoke on Thursday morning to what felt like a strange new world for the first time since coronavirus became headline news.

The NBA suspending its season, President Trump imposing a 30-day travel ban for Europeans entering America and talks about mass quarantine -- the situation continues to escalate.

The marketing world is dealing with the disruption in a number of ways. Yesterday, Havas Group ordered all North America employees to work from home to test if its businesses can withstand remote working. Many agencies have already done this in recent days or are following suit.

Meanwhile, major brands have too told staff not to come into the office. This includes Google, which put the request out to around 100,000 workers across 11 offices in the U.S. and Canada.

Interpublic Group

Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our people. We have in place a COVID-19 taskforce that is monitoring the situation daily, and connects regularly with our business units to keep everyone as informed as possible, and to provide consistency and continuity across our network.

IPG and its operating units are working as close to business-as-usual as possible and keeping offices open. In some isolated instances – where there has been potential exposure to the virus by an individual – we are taking appropriate action, including closing an office for a period to ensure that there is no risk to our employees. This event has occurred at a few of our agency locations, some of which have already reopened.

We are communicating to employees that if they feel uncomfortable commuting or are at higher risk for COVID-19, that the employee should speak to a manager or to HR and establish a protocol to address their concerns, such as working remotely. Also we have reminded our people if they are not feeling well, then they should seek medical attention immediately and not come into the office. This has always been our policy, but it is important to stress now, so that we take common-sense precautions to keep our people healthy.

In addition, all our operating units are testing their IT systems to ensure that – were there a large work-from-home situation – our technology infrastructure will perform well and that we are able to continue to conduct business on behalf of our clients.

We have limited all non-essential travel and in-person meetings that involve more than ten people, if the meeting can instead be conducted via video conference or other means.

MDC Partners

At MDC Partners our primary goal is to safeguard the health and safety of our people. Given the recent outbreak and spread of Coronavirus, we have put in place various controls to protect our colleagues, clients, families and communities, including travel restrictions, limitations on large group gatherings, and work-from-home programs. We are closely monitoring the situation and are updating our measures and policies as appropriate.

Omnicom

Work from home: As part of our business continuity plan, our agencies are currently assessing their capabilities for employees to work remotely.

Travel: We are restricting all non-client related travel both domestically and internationally. Any such travel must be approved by your Network or Practice Area CEO or CFO. All client-related travel, should be carefully evaluated and discussed with your local Agency leadership to ensure it is essential.

Conferences and meetings: Participation in conferences, festivals and large group meetings should similarly be limited to client related matters: We encourage you to use teleconferences or video conferences as a substitute for in-person meetings, particularly for internal meetings.

Publicis Groupe

Campaign US has learned that Publicis Groupe has restricted travel, with recommendation to prioritize video conference and Skype. While its U.S. offices remain open, it has given employees the option to work remotely.

The company will continue to monitor the situation adapt actions in line with the World Health Organisation’s recommendations and instructions from local authorities.

Publicis Groupe has not issued an official statement.

Havas

(As reported by Campaign US on Wednesday)

Havas Group North America has ordered all employees to work from home this week so leadership can test if its businesses can withstand a government-mandated quarantine.

The remote work day will apply to all of the group’s agencies across U.S. and Canada.

An internal memo obtained by Campaign US states: "This test is to ensure that our businesses are prepped in the event of a regional or national quarantine. We’ll be testing for business continuity and capacity of our systems and tools in the event that we need to move to a remote work situation with immediacy."

Several of its offices will undergo professional cleaning in the coming weeks.

Staff are being advised to cancel all large meetings and stagger their work hours either earlier or later ("11am-7pm or 7am-3pm") if they have concerns about using public transport.

The memo stresses: "Do not commit financially to any future sponsorships, international travel or event or conference attendance until further notice."

It adds: "The health and safety of our staff and our clients is our top priority. We appreciate that the COVID-19 situation is uncertain, and we want to thank you for your care and attention as we navigate this together."

Walrus

Walrus is actively monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of our team members. Like many companies, we are employing a strategy of containment -- encouraging employees to stay home if sick, work remotely if they feel more comfortable doing so. We have one person who has taken us up on that so far. We have people working remotely on a regular basis, so this is nothing new for us. We don’t have a problem getting things done when everyone is not in the same room.

VMLY&R

At VMLY&R, we have put in global precautionary measures aligned with WPP to help contain the spread of coronavirus. We began by restricting travel at the end of January, and our current policy includes no international travel to, from or through key affected areas and no domestic travel unless for business-critical needs.

As well, we are restricting large-scale meetings, events and conferences.

Along with these policies, we are working to reiterate protective hygiene measures in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Lastly, in preparation for possible office closures, employees are preparing for remote working arrangements. We are monitoring the situation closely as it develops and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our staff around the world.

VIA Agency

At The VIA Agency, we are (of course) putting our team’s health first. All VIAns have the choice to opt out of travel and we are evaluating meetings as they come to determine the appropriate approach. Hand sanitizer is stationed throughout the building all year.

We also have shifted many in-person meetings to videoconferencing, if the content allows, and are also implementing extra IT training to review for all employees how to access our servers remotely through VPN. VIA has an unlimited PTO policy, so there aren’t separate categories for sick, vacation, personal, etc.

We fully support our employees in their decisions to opt out of travel if they feel uncomfortable. If levels of concern about the virus increase, VIA will consider a full ground stop. We will rely on information provided by the US CDC and the Maine CDC, with input from Maine Health, who are working on a state preparedness program.

Sid Lee

Chantal de la Rochelle, Chief Talent Officer

As the Covid-19 crisis spreads and our employees’ health and safety evidently remains our top priority, we are closely monitoring the situation, addressing concerns, and planning the necessary actions to protect our community. Travel restrictions, remote working policies, awareness and support programs are some of the precautionary measures we’ve started deploying, but we’re also preparing ourselves to react quickly to changing circumstances.

We are adhering to the current risk levels and travel advisories. None of our artisans are required to travel and all trips to "identified risk zones" are temporarily restricted, including client meetings, conferences, and executive visits. We request those who have recently traveled to/are currently in these zones to work from home for 14 days.

Zoom and Slack will be our heightened allies during this period, as most meetings will be conducted virtually. A guide with tips and tools on how to best collaborate and manage virtually is in the works.

We want to ensure that we respond proactively and effectively to remain resilient through this uncertain period. While vigilance is on everyone’s minds, it’s crucial to focus on initiatives that will continue fostering our creativity and culture. As there are no easy answers, it is important that we include our employees in the process and come together as creative agencies to share insights, learn from one another, and support our communities.

StrawberryFrog

Scott Goodson, Founder and Chairman

The management team of StrawberryFrog informed all staffers inside the Empire State Building today that starting next Monday that it was recommending work-from-home.

"We feel the need to be cautious about our team members and want to be proactive about protecting them from the virus. They are better protected if they do not gather in groups or ride trains, subways and buses," said Scott Goodson, CEO of StrawberryFrog. "This will also protect families, the broader community and StrawberryFrog. We are not doing this out of fear. No one is ill nor anyone associated to our teams. Rather we are recommending work from home out of strength and our ability to work as a larger team together remotely."

For now, StrawberryFrog's management team will review its temporary work-from-home recommendation on a week by week basis as they thoughtfully monitor the situation in New York City.

The new coronavirus has led to the cancellation of StrawberryFrog & Reputation Institute’s Decoding Brand Purpose Summit planned for NYC this week where the leaders of both firms were planning on launching the Power Purpose Index, the world’s first empirical brand purpose study. The virus has also led to cancellations of SXSW, Cannes and a number of other conferences.

We’re Magnetic

Jessica Martin Reznick, President

We wanted to send a note to share some of what We’re Magnetic is doing to proactively ensure that the health and safety of our employees, our partners, our suppliers, and your experiences remain our number one priority.

We’ve expanded our policies to make sure that any client or Magnetic staff that plans to come onsite to one of our experiences has acknowledged our revised policy surrounding restricted travel and signs of feeling unwell.

In addition, we’re making sure all events have the ability for hand sanitization, and we're being extra thoughtful about food service and types of activities that promote sanitary, yet still shareable moments.

We are also closely monitoring industry and health organization communications and recommendations so that anything we may recommend closely follows their guidance.

GroupM

GroupM US is working from home [on Thursday] as a remote working test day.

We are confident that we can service clients remotely and conducting this test will help us discover, ahead of time, unanticipated issues in our preparedness. Exercising and testing remote working and business continuity systems are standard best practices, especially in an environment where telecommuting is a workforce reality for many companies.

The Richards Group

For now, our office remains open. We are closely monitoring trusted and respected health sources that include the CDC at cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at who.int. Because the safety and comfort of all our people is a priority, any employee may work from home if they feel that is necessary for themselves and/or their families.

BARKER

John Barker, President and Chief Idea Officer

There is only one thing in business more important to me than delivering extraordinary work for our clients, and that is the health and safety of our team here at Barker.

Our agency is currently implementing an aggressive program to help protect employees and their families, as well as clients, vendors, and visitors. We are distributing new protocols regarding Office Attendance vs Work From Home options, voluntary commuting options, professional daily office disinfection, elimination of non-essential travel, guidance on personal and communal prophylactic hygiene, updated advanced best practices for infection prevention, and establishing a safe zone perimeter at our office doors.

The second concern that we are aggressively addressing is Business Continuity and Risk Management. Using our existing Business Continuity Contingency Plan, we have already taken important steps to minimize any potential business disruption, including updating IT and AV resources that will optimize remote meetings, file sharing, cloud storage, information security, and distributed teamwork.