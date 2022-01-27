The way we work has changed, and its future is intentional

There is no doubt we live in a changing world, and the pandemic’s full effects on society may not be known for some time. The way we live is different and so is the way we work. More people are working remotely, traveling less and office environments have evolved. More than ever, flexibility is a competitive advantage. It opens doors to great new talent and helps companies retain their talent.

Flexible work hours and the ability to work remotely, even a few days a week, is an advantage that organizations cannot overlook in today’s market. After working in some way from home for almost two years, many are not willing to give up that flexibility.

More and more, we are seeing that the world is becoming geo-agnostic. Companies can tap into the best talent and expertise from anywhere at a much larger scale. For IBM, while we find great value in people being together, we focus on talent and what team members bring to the table — from wherever they are located. In fact, all the global roles available on my team are open to talent worldwide.

Flexibility has long been a part of IBM’s core, and we trust our teams to determine what works best for them and their clients. Often, that is not a traditional 9-to-5 week. The pandemic turned the traditional model on its head and has given many companies the opportunity to experiment with more flexible models to better serve their people and clients.

More than ever, we need to question what we do, why we do it and how we accomplish it. That rings true from whether we decide to go into the office, pitch an announcement or launch a social media campaign.

Just showing up is no longer the measure of success. As communicators, we need to “show up” with great content, a compelling point of view and a creative approach to telling our story.

We need to ask ourselves if our efforts will have an impact on business and set the bar high. In other words, we need to approach every aspect of our work with intentionality — the same way we approach returning to the workplace, today and into the future.

Jonathan Adashek is CCO and SVP, marketing and communications, at IBM

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.