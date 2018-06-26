Women and money take center stage in Visa's marketing rewrite

Visa’s new marketing campaign doesn’t look like a Visa marketing campaign.

That’s not a good thing -- it’s a great thing.

The financial services brand has taken a totally different direction for "Money is changing. So let’s talk about it."

"As a marketer, and as a woman, I was getting tired of all the outdated cliches that illustrate women, particularly Millennials," said Mary Ann Reilly, Visa’s new senior vice president of North America marketing.

Celebrity ambassadors have been replaced with slick animation for a campaign aimed at sparking a conversation first, and pushing the brand second.

Visa conducted its own research, initially pulling together a focus group of Millennials internally, before surveying around 2,200 Millennials and Generation Xers outside of the company.

It found that while 54 per cent are happy to talk openly about their sex lives to one another, only 16 per cent are comfortable telling their friends how much money they make.

Reilly’s on a mission to change this.

"As a brand, you need to continue to future-proof yourself for the next generation that will be the spenders of the future," she continued. "One of the things we found in the research is Millennial women have very different views than previous generations about money. Women are running for political office in record number, they’re challenging the sexual status quo from Hollywood to corporate offices, pursuing power as seldom before, but there is one barrier yet to be toppled -- money."

Despite their unwillingness to talk about income, Millennial women are two times more likely to focus on their careers than previous generations, Visa’s research found.

The brand’s conversation-starters launch today, with an anthem video and a series of shorter clips playing out on social media.

Asked how this drive hopes to change the world, Reilly said: "I would like to see women feeling comfortable having the conversation about money and truly understanding the gaps that are out there, and that the gaps are closed, that women are being paid equally, that women feel more comfortable asking for a promotion, and they feel as comfortable talking about money as they do their sex life."