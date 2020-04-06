Women-led businesses get millions of ad impressions and creative tools from PopSugar

PopSugar is donating millions of ad impressions and countless creative services to small, women-led businesses to relieve the economic impact of COVID-19.

The website, named number one most-engaged women’s lifestyle site in the U.S. by Comscore last year, announced it is giving away 50 million advertising impressions across its owned and operated channels as well as design resources to help these businesses create these new ads to reach diverse women across platforms and interests.

"As a female founder, we want to support the other incredible, women-led companies during these unprecedented times," said Lisa Sugar, PopSugar founder and president.

"We are committed to helping women live their best lives and follow their dreams so we want to help however we can. Our hope is that this new project brings awareness to smaller businesses who might not be in a position to proactively advertise their services."

The donated media placements will include a rotation of standard banner ad sizes across the PopSugar network, banner placements in newsletters, and inclusion in editorial and custom posts where relevant.