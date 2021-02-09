Without buying an ad, Pepsi drove the largest Super Bowl LV brand conversation

TAMPA BAY: Move over, Tom Brady.

Pepsi was the winner of the MVP award for Twitter’s Super Bowl LV #BrandBowl after driving the largest overall conversation among big game advertisers on the social network.

A major factor was the soft-drink brand’s sponsorship of the Super Bowl halftime show, when #PepsiHalftime trended on the platform.

Twitter also gave out five other #BestOfTweets awards as part of the #BrandBowl.

The No-TV Touchdown, awarded to the brand without a national TV spot that drove the largest overall conversation, was won by Budweiser for its #EyesontheClydes campaign.

Reunited, and it feels so good! Get ready to see some familiar faces right here during #SuperBowl. Reply with #EyesOnTheClydes and #Sweepstakes before this commercial break ends for a chance to WIN A RETRO FRIDGE STOCKED WITH BUD. pic.twitter.com/upnHmeCCis — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 7, 2021

Retweet Rusher went to T-Mobile as the brand with the most retweets of a single tweet from a brand’s handle.

Don't trust big decisions to just any network. You deserve 5G that rocks ?? — Largest 5G network. Fastest 5G speeds. #LeaderIn5G



RT for a shot at a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G! The fastest 5G network meets the fastest 5G Galaxy device! #Sweepstakes?



Rules https://t.co/EQMVQ16qpW pic.twitter.com/1Iyeiwlq5e — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 8, 2021

The (re)Play of the Game award went to Disney+ for getting the most engagements on a single video tweet.

The Audible award went to Indeed for the way it adjusted to real-time events as they unfolded.

No matter your background or experience, Indeed is here to help people like you find the right job. Follow along throughout the #BigGame to see who’s #NowHiring on Indeed. pic.twitter.com/1piLiEKuFK — Indeed (@indeed) February 7, 2021

And Most Creative Play went to Verizon for using Twitter to creatively breakthrough, beyond promoted tweets and video.

Live now??Tune into see @AliciaKeys, @MileyCyrus & music's hottest stars perform live in support of small businesses. ?? Don't miss Verizon Big Concert for Small Business — #SBLV's biggest after party. ?? #BigConcertSmallBiz

Streaming live at: https://t.co/pqC1Ubilkm — Verizon (@Verizon) February 8, 2021

