Without buying an ad, Pepsi drove the largest Super Bowl LV brand conversation

by Diana Bradley Added 18 hours ago

And five other brands that gave a championship performance, according to Twitter itself.

TAMPA BAY: Move over, Tom Brady.

Pepsi was the winner of the MVP award for Twitter’s Super Bowl LV #BrandBowl after driving the largest overall conversation among big game advertisers on the social network. 

A major factor was the soft-drink brand’s sponsorship of the Super Bowl halftime show, when #PepsiHalftime trended on the platform. 

Twitter also gave out five other #BestOfTweets awards as part of the #BrandBowl.

The No-TV Touchdown, awarded to the brand without a national TV spot that drove the largest overall conversation, was won by Budweiser for its #EyesontheClydes campaign.

Retweet Rusher went to T-Mobile as the brand with the most retweets of a single tweet from a brand’s handle.

The (re)Play of the Game award went to Disney+ for getting the most engagements on a single video tweet.

The Audible award went to Indeed for the way it adjusted to real-time events as they unfolded.

And Most Creative Play went to Verizon for using Twitter to creatively breakthrough, beyond promoted tweets and video.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

