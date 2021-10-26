Wistia makes B2B marketing fun in ‘Gear Squad vs. Dr. Boring’

Saturday morning cartoons used to be a staple of weekend television, filled with lovable characters and sugary cereal ads.

Video hosting platform Wistia is bringing back the nostalgia in Gear Squad vs. Dr. Boring, a cartoon series from Wistia Studios and Lobster Pot Productions.

The five-episode series stars a group of video gear characters including a camera, tripod, and ring light, who come to life in a studio after the humans leave for the workday. The gang must defeat villain Dr. Boring and his accomplices at Dull Corp, whose mission is to make marketing boring.

Gear Squad vs. Dr. Boring pays homage to the classic Saturday morning cartoons while encouraging marketers to think more creatively.

In episode one, Dr. Boring spies on the Gear Squad from his headquarters at Dull Corp as the pals back up video footage for a new email drop campaign. Dr. Boring later sends Watercooler, one of his evil accomplices, to sabotage the Gear Squad’s archive backup.

The season finale concludes with the Gear Squad discovering that Dr. Boring has been spying on them with his minion, Webcam. But they discover Dr. Boring has even more secrets.

Wistia wanted the show to remind marketers about the importance of human connection, said Dan Mills, VP of marketing at Wistia.

“When we think about connecting within the B2B space we also want to remember that there are people at these businesses that want to feel a connection to us,” he said. “That’s what Dr. Boring represents. No matter what your business is, you should remember someone is on the other end. And if you can show them a little bit of who you are, what sets your company apart or why your product is different, we think it goes a really long way.”

Wistia included resources like free video assets and webinars along with the campaign to help marketers put the fun back into their business.

But the goal of Gear Squad vs. Dr. Boring is still fun for the marketing community, by including inside jokes for marketers that Mills hopes evoke laughter. He added that Wistia isn’t encouraging marketers to make cartoons, but simply rethink the importance of engagement.

“You're competing with the business that's in your space, photos in a newsfeed and content on Netflix or Hulu,” Mills said. “Think about what is taking up a ton of time in people’s day and how can you make that experience also one that is worth having.”