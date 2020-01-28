WIRES raises donations via self-destructing microsite

GSD&M and digital production company Wildlife have teamed up with WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization to launch a self-destructing donation portal.

The microsite, called, www.ActForAustralia.org, is reminiscent of a James Bond message as the background image burns away in real-time to reveal lines of code behind it.

But the message being relayed by the site is deadly serious: Australia’s wildlife and human life is still in danger from relentless bushfires that have been burning since September.

But don’t worry, even after the page is completely burnt and the timer reaches zero, you can still donate.

"The impact and scale of the devastation in Australia is staggering," said Wildlife’s partner & creative director Scott Friedman.

"It's not often we're able to contribute to such an urgent and powerful need with our day to day work, so when our friends at GSD&M shared what they were hoping to do, we had no hesitation."