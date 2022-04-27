WINNERS REVEALED: The Campaign US Media Awards 2022

The media marketplace is changing faster than ever, forcing teams and companies to keep up with cutting-edge innovation.
The Campaign US Media Awards was built to honor those executives and teams working hard to shepherd their clients through this complex and fast-moving landscape.
Each of the winners on this list demonstrate remarkable agility, strategic rigor and creative thinking across the media landscape.
A big thank you to our chair of jury, Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal, and to all of the judges who helped us select the winners.
Check out the winners below!
Media Owners
Media Owner - Best media strategy
Gold: Paco Rabanne - Invictus with Bidstack, Starcom Worldwide and Rezzil for The Scent Of Victory
Agencies
Best media strategy under $500k
Gold: Horizon Media with McKinney and Blue Hour Studios for Little Caesars: Pretzel Crust Comeback
Silver: Anti Agency Group with Highland Film Group for The Misfits
Bronze: Ad Results Media with Barstool Sports and Molson Coors Beverage for A Buzzworthy Campaign
Best media strategy, $500k to $1M
Gold: Mediahub for Getting Brooklyn Black in Business
Silver: Zenith with Publicis Sport and Entertainment for TikTok x Super Bowl LV
Bronze: UM with Johnson & Johnson and Essence for Aveeno’s Skin Health Startup Accelerator
Best media strategy, more than $1M
Gold: Procter & Gamble with Carat U.S. and Twitch for Deuce Destroyer
Bronze: Canvas Worldwide with Hyundai, Disney and Marvel Entertainment for Hyundai Questions Everything (Down to Its Media Buy)
Silver: Initiative with FCB and Marvel Studios for The Real Cost: Mind Control Menace
Innovation Categories
Best integrated storytelling
Gold: Initiative with FDA, FCB and Marvel Studios for TRC A Rick & Morty Short
Silver: Canvas Worldwide with Hyundai, Disney and Marvel Entertainment for Hyundai Questions Everything (Down to Its Media Buy)
Bronze: Mediahub for Challenging Humanity with a Hybrid Media Plan
Best use of data
Gold: Starcom with Leo Burnett, Digitas and Weber Shandwick for L'Eggo With Eggo
Silver: Just Global with F5 for Reverse-Engineering Offline Conversions
Bronze: PMG for Best Western Leads Return to Travel
Best use of digital/programmatic
Gold: T-Mobile with Media.Monks for How T-Mobile Improved Efficiency by 20%
Silver: Mediahub for Gaming the Gamers with a Surprise Media Strategy
Bronze: Starcom with Roku and Beam Suntory for The Show Next Door
People and Teams
Planning and buying team of the year
Gold: Initiative Junior with The Lego Group and The Lego Agency for Lego Magic Makers
Silver: Canvas Worldwide for Team Hyundai Pulls off the Unimaginable
Bronze: McKinney Media for Our Hearts and Smarts Power McKinney Media
Rising star
Gold: Meei Chai, director, planning at Wavemaker US
Silver: Jordan Saintil, supervisor, paid social at Mediahub Global
Bronze: Marisa Halprin, associate director, programmatic at Mediahub Worldwide
Sales team of the year
Gold: Roku
Silver: Warner Bros. Discovery
Best in Show
Best in show: Media campaign of the year
P&G with Carat US and Twitch for Deuce Destroyer
Best in show: Media agency of the year
Initiative