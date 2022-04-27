WINNERS REVEALED: The Campaign US Media Awards 2022

The media marketplace is changing faster than ever, forcing teams and companies to keep up with cutting-edge innovation.

The Campaign US Media Awards was built to honor those executives and teams working hard to shepherd their clients through this complex and fast-moving landscape.

Each of the winners on this list demonstrate remarkable agility, strategic rigor and creative thinking across the media landscape.

A big thank you to our chair of jury, Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal, and to all of the judges who helped us select the winners.

Check out the winners below!

Media Owners

Media Owner - Best media strategy

Gold: Paco Rabanne - Invictus with Bidstack, Starcom Worldwide and Rezzil for The Scent Of Victory

Agencies

Best media strategy under $500k

Gold: Horizon Media with McKinney and Blue Hour Studios for Little Caesars: Pretzel Crust Comeback

Silver: Anti Agency Group with Highland Film Group for The Misfits

Bronze: Ad Results Media with Barstool Sports and Molson Coors Beverage for A Buzzworthy Campaign

Best media strategy, $500k to $1M

Gold: Mediahub for Getting Brooklyn Black in Business

Silver: Zenith with Publicis Sport and Entertainment for TikTok x Super Bowl LV

Bronze: UM with Johnson & Johnson and Essence for Aveeno’s Skin Health Startup Accelerator

Best media strategy, more than $1M

Gold: Procter & Gamble with Carat U.S. and Twitch for Deuce Destroyer

Bronze: Canvas Worldwide with Hyundai, Disney and Marvel Entertainment for Hyundai Questions Everything (Down to Its Media Buy)

Silver: Initiative with FCB and Marvel Studios for The Real Cost: Mind Control Menace

Innovation Categories

Best integrated storytelling

Gold: Initiative with FDA, FCB and Marvel Studios for TRC A Rick & Morty Short

Silver: Canvas Worldwide with Hyundai, Disney and Marvel Entertainment for Hyundai Questions Everything (Down to Its Media Buy)

Bronze: Mediahub for Challenging Humanity with a Hybrid Media Plan

Best use of data

Gold: Starcom with Leo Burnett, Digitas and Weber Shandwick for L'Eggo With Eggo

Silver: Just Global with F5 for Reverse-Engineering Offline Conversions

Bronze: PMG for Best Western Leads Return to Travel

Best use of digital/programmatic

Gold: T-Mobile with Media.Monks for How T-Mobile Improved Efficiency by 20%

Silver: Mediahub for Gaming the Gamers with a Surprise Media Strategy

Bronze: Starcom with Roku and Beam Suntory for The Show Next Door

People and Teams

Planning and buying team of the year

Gold: Initiative Junior with The Lego Group and The Lego Agency for Lego Magic Makers

Silver: Canvas Worldwide for Team Hyundai Pulls off the Unimaginable

Bronze: McKinney Media for Our Hearts and Smarts Power McKinney Media

Rising star

Gold: Meei Chai, director, planning at Wavemaker US

Silver: Jordan Saintil, supervisor, paid social at Mediahub Global

Bronze: Marisa Halprin, associate director, programmatic at Mediahub Worldwide

Sales team of the year

Gold: Roku

Silver: Warner Bros. Discovery

Best in Show

Best in show: Media campaign of the year

P&G with Carat US and Twitch for Deuce Destroyer

Best in show: Media agency of the year

Initiative