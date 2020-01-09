Willow turns CES booth into clear breast-pumping room

Femtech company Willow turned heads this year at CES when it turned its booth into a transparent breast-pumping room, aiming to normalize pumping in work culture.

The brand – which showcased its new Gen 3, quiet, wearable in-bra breast pump at the conference – dubbed its booth as the "pumping room of the future."

"Willow is showing up at CES this year to help call attention to the need for workplace resources for pumping moms that have historically been scarce, while also celebrating how far women in tech have come over the last 50 years," said Vickie Mrva, president and CMO of Willow, in a statement. "We are proud to lead this charge in not only creating the most advanced breast pump on the market, but to also set an example on how culture can shift around work and motherhood overall."

Willow encouraged all moms to come to its pumping room anytime throughout the conference.

In addition to its see-through booth, Willow gave away 50 of its new Gen 3 pumps. Women, as well as a few husbands who Facetimed their wives, lined up for the pumps on day one of the conference.

The new pump has helped moms produce 20 percent more milk on average than its previous products, according to Willow’s testing.

"Our third generation pump has been updated from the inside-out to focus on giving mom the ability to tailor her experience to her needs and get the most out of every pumping session," said Mrva.