Willow pump and Iliza Shlesinger team up to support expecting moms

Expecting mothers face endless difficult decisions, from selecting a stroller to deciding when to go back to work — if at all.

Willow Innovations, a maternal tech company that sells wearable breast pumps, wants to take some of the stress around breastfeeding off the table. It demonstrates that in its first ever brand campaign starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

In addition to promoting its in-bra wearable pump, Willow and Schlesinger have launched the “Registry for More,” a collection of helpful resources designed to support expecting mothers. Topics include how partners can rally around mom, how to advocate for paternity leave and how mom can ask for needed help.

The Registry for More was inspired by Shlesinger’s experience as a new mother and the diverse types of well-meaning people she has met along her pregnancy. A video promoting the Registry stars Schlesinger playing satirical versions of each of the characters in a typical mom's inner circle.

"Pregnancy and parenting are filled with well-intentioned advice that doesn't support moms," Shlesinger said in a press release. "Moms deserve empathy and humor. This ad is all about seeing the world from mom's perspective and bringing some fun to our challenges."

The campaign was developed by women-led creative agency ONA.

Campaign US: What was the insight behind this campaign?

SARAH O’LEARY: Expanding on our mission to build solutions for moms’ most significant problems, we thought about what a mom-centric registry would look like. The “Register for More” campaign is another way the Willow brand disrupts the sometimes-absurd experiences of parenting culture and creates a more hopeful and better path.

Why did you choose to lean into humor?

So much of the conversation in the motherhood space is serious, sad, or sentimental. We felt humor helped create a relatable and meaningful conversation.

Talk about Iliza’s role in the campaign. What was it like working with her?

Iliza has a bold, authentic and unique comedic voice. As a new mom, she was able to speak the truth about new motherhood through the power of comedy. That was important for us because moms deserve empathy and humor. Through her voice, mothers nationwide get both.

She has been an incredible partner. She understood the concept from our initial discovery call. Moreover, she agreed the focus needed to be on moms and her circle of family and friends. Iliza already experienced some of the scenarios depicted in the creative and wrote the script based on our outline.

What do you hope to achieve through this campaign?

We want to advocate for a better way forward for moms and the village they use to raise their children, and to help everyone see the world from a mom’s perspective.