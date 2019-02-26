William Hill seeks lead creative agency in the U.S.

U.K.-based bookmaker William Hill has launched a review for a lead creative agency in the U.S. as the company continues its expansion into the states, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The review is being handled by Creativebrief, Campaign US has learned.

Representatives from William Hill and Creativebrief declined to comment.

Last summer, William Hill, which was founded in 1934, announced a major expansion in America, including the plans to sign agreements with 11 casinos in Mississippi and West Virginia. The company is also in talks with 14 other states about signing sports betting deals.

William Hill has opened thousands of betting shops throughout Europe since its foundation, and now, it’s seeking to be the number one gaming company in America.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, William Hill CEO Philip Bowcock said the U.S. market might be the most important going forward.

He said: "In time, yes, depending on regulation, our US business could be bigger than the U.K. The U.S. population is seven times that of the U.K. and they like to gamble more, I think. Gambling is seen as part of everyday life, you’re not a social pariah if you enjoy it."

Earlier this month, Campaign UK reported that William Hill is seeking a media agency in the U.K. Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum has held the account since December 2011, when the agency pitched against WPP's MEC and Ominicom's Manning Gottlieb OMD. It is understood that Vizeum was invited to the pitch.