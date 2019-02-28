William Hill in early stages of U.S. media review

U.K.-based bookmaker William Hill has issued an RFI for a media agency in the U.S. while simultaneously seeking a lead creative partner in the states, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Campaign US reported earlier this week that the brand, which is vigorously expanding its footprint in America, is in talks with creative agencies as part of a competitive review.

Creativebrief is handling both reviews, Campaign US has learned. Representatives from William Hill and Creativebrief declined to comment.

William Hill is also seeking a media agency in the U.K., according to a report in Campaign UK earlier this month. Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum has held the account since December 2011, when the agency pitched against WPP's MEC and Ominicom's Manning Gottlieb OMD. It is understood that Vizeum was invited to the pitch.

Last summer, William Hill announced a major expansion in America, including the plans to sign agreements with 11 casinos in Mississippi and West Virginia. The company is also in talks with 14 other states about signing sports betting deals.

William Hill has opened thousands of betting shops throughout Europe since its foundation, and now, it’s seeking to be the number one gaming company in America.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, William Hill CEO Philip Bowcock said the U.S. market might be the most important going forward.

He said: "In time, yes, depending on regulation, our US business could be bigger than the U.K. The U.S. population is seven times that of the U.K. and they like to gamble more, I think. Gambling is seen as part of everyday life, you’re not a social pariah if you enjoy it."