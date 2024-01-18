Will streaming platforms become the new place to watch sports?

The playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on January 13 set multiple records as it streamed to more than 23 million total viewers subscribed to Peacock, as well as on local NBC affiliates and on the NFL+ mobile app.

According to NBC, it was the most-streamed live event in U.S. history and caused the most internet usage in the U.S. in a single day as it drove 30% of total internet traffic.

Its ratings were also 6% higher than last year’s primetime AFC Wild Card Game shown on NBC’s broadcast network.

According to media buyers, Nielsen will release more definitive final viewership numbers for that game on Friday morning, as the currently available stats only come from the top 25 markets. It’s also worth noting that Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce puts additional attention on that team’s games, so other teams may not see similar results.

Still, fans and marketers alike were surprised to see the game perform as well as it did given that it was locked behind a streaming platform, which has been slow to crack broadcast television’s hold over sports viewership.

Given its success, Campaign US asked media buyers how they expect sports viewership on streaming platforms to change this year and how they plan to adjust their sports media spend to capture a growing streaming audience. Their full responses are below.

Adam Schwartz, SVP, director of video investment, sports, Horizon Media

We are constantly adjusting our spend based on consumption. If the viewership is shifting, we need to make sure our advertisers are shifting to maximize exposure.

As we’ve witnessed with the significant viewership increases for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, along with the success of the first exclusively streamed playoff game, live streaming audiences continue to show considerable growth. We expect to see more exclusive streaming opportunities across the sports landscape moving forward. The NBA is currently in negotiations for its upcoming rights, and we fully expect to have at least one, perhaps two, exclusive streaming options as part of that deal.

Streaming viewership was trending in a positive direction, but the [success of Peacock’s] exclusive streaming NFL playoff game confirms that you can still reach the mass audiences of broadcast television with a streaming partner.

Jeff Gagne, SVP, group client leader, Havas Media Network

The NFL Wildcard Game on Peacock proved “tier 1” sports properties can find competitive scale on streaming platforms behind a paywall. I expect as media rights continue to move in that direction, viewers will continue to follow.

Peacock also proved its pipes can handle the big moment without overwhelming bandwidth, and the appetite to drive more premium properties towards streaming feels less risky than it did a week ago. The growing streaming audience is nothing new and our [media] plans are always engineered to capture that momentum and reach the right audiences, regardless of what signal they chose.

Katie Haniffy, senior director media strategy and investment, PepsiCo

Our strategy is to connect our brands with consumers at the right place and time. The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins NFL game on Peacock proved that consumers would seek out the content they want, no matter where it is airing, especially live sports. This shift in behavior will continue to fragment the media landscape as streaming platforms are looking to increase viewership by expanding their content offering in live sports.

Our media strategy will remain the same, which is connecting with consumers where they are consuming media, and if that is on streaming platforms, we will make sure our brands are there.

Sandy Montag, president of Wasserman’s broadcasting and media division, The Montag Group

The numbers that NBC received for the streaming NFL game on Peacock show that fans will find live events wherever they are broadcast — whether it be linear or streaming. Streaming will be a part of all major rights deals going forward, and advertisers will adjust their spend and support accordingly.

Shasta Caferelli, SVP of media strategy, Streaming+ at Tinuiti

While the total viewership for this game wasn't the highest for the NFL playoffs or even of this year's Wildcard weekend, it sets an impressive bar for streaming-first events that inherently have less mass reach than broadcast television. I expect sports viewership on streaming to rise as more platforms factor the success of this game into their own strategies.

That said, the allure of this particular matchup and attendees likely contributed to Peacock reaching new heights, and its replicability for other games and by other streamers will be key. Technical execution, ad experience, sign-up costs and consumer incentives, like bundling with additional services, will factor into more streamers investing in rights deals like this one, as well as whether they can capitalize on the demand generated by such events.

We are turning more to streaming for live tentpole events in addition to core on-demand content. It serves as a fantastic complement to linear programming of the same nature, while also introducing new audiences and expanding reach. This is an opportunity for brands to scale their streaming investment in an environment that closely mirrors linear TV, often without the same price tag — for now!

The viewer experience of streaming and linear is converging and live sports are no longer the exception to this; strategizing across both channels will be the best way to maximize sports investment this year and beyond.

Jimmy Spano, EVP, head of Dentsu Media Sports

The success Peacock saw provides additional proof that streaming sports works and streaming sports is here to stay.

When it comes to sports, the fans/viewers will be there — especially in a perfect scenario like Peacock had by getting the highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins. So, while I don’t think this one success will immediately impact media budgets, I certainly think it shows that, when it comes to sports, especially the NFL Playoffs, a paywall is not going to keep the fans out.