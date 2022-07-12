Will the loss of data interoperability impact media reviews?
As third-party cookies get phased out, advertisers are turning to first-party data and other ID-driven solutions that do not have interoperability. This means the pool of content publishers in their media plan will decrease as targeting, measurement, and scale on the open web become difficult.
