Will AI watermarking register with consumers?

Hot topic

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are combining their sports rights in a new joint streaming service aimed at providing the TV giants with a way to “capture fans moving away from the full cable and satellite bundle,” Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors on Wednesday.

The new service will cost less than a typical cable bundle and will feature programming from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and other professional sports leagues currently broadcast across an array of linear and direct-to-consumer offerings. Together, the offering could account for about 55% of U.S. sports rights, according to Citi analysts.

The companies will each have one-third ownership of the new service, which will be available via an app and is set to launch in the fall. Customers will also be able to bundle the as-yet-unnamed offering with Disney+, Hulu and Max.

The announcement came the day before Disney announced ESPN would launch as a standalone streaming service in the fall of 2025, causing investors to query how Disney planned to grow the bundle while not cannibalizing its own services, including ESPN and Hulu Live.

Iger called the bundle “very low risk,” but Ross Benes, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, says avoiding cannibalization “will be the toughest challenge” for the TV companies — especially ESPN.

“It’s very unclear why anyone would pay for a standalone ESPN app if they get ESPN's best games as part of a bundle that saves them money compared to subscribing to each service individually,” Benes says.

Iger also said the service will allow the media giant to capture viewers who have dropped the cable bundle “because they didn't want all those channels or that cost.” Around half (53%) of consumers in the U.S. pay for a live TV package, a number forecast to drop to 46% by 2027, per EMarketer.

Under the hood

Technology firms have begun to roll out AI labeling tools to help consumers better identify between real and manipulated media — though concerns remain about whether these labels will be effective and commonly understood.

Meta on Tuesday said it will begin labeling AI-generated images posted to Facebook, Instagram and Threads in the coming months. It’s unclear whether labels will be applied to images shared on WhatsApp.

It has designed tools to identify invisible watermarks embedded within image files developed by an AI generator. Watermarks are technical standards developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a group that includes Adobe, Meta, Microsoft and — as of Thursday — Google.

Meta said it will be able to label AI-generated images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney and Shutterstock as they begin to add metadata. The social media firm already labels content generated using its own AI tools. For AI-generated audio and video, Meta will rely on self-disclosure, though it said it may add a more prominent label to content that “creates a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance.”

OpenAI said this week that images generated using DALL-E 3 will now include C2PA watermarks that have both invisible metadata and a visible CR symbol in the top left corner of the image.

Watermarking aims to arm consumers with more knowledge about manipulated media and deep fakes, critical issues during the biggest election year in history, though many feel that much more needs to be done — and fast.

“While I’m pleased to see some movement from Meta in this area, I feel like it’s the absolute least they can do,” says Valerie Carlson, chief creative officer of digital marketing agency Critical Mass. “We know that the average person spends a few seconds scanning a digital ad, so the watermarking approach will likely not even register for most. The general public needs more education in order to overcome this massive challenge.”

Fresh tech

Snap’s stock plunged on Wednesday after it missed revenue estimates in Q4, posting a 5% increase days after Meta reported its best quarterly sales growth (25% year on year) in more than two years. On Monday, Snap announced plans to lay off 10% of its global full-time employees.

Uber’s ad business reached a $900 million revenue run-rate for Q4 2023, per its Q4 results.

IPG’s Huge launched an AI-powered tool called Culture Decoder that assesses trends across target customer groups and recommends whether brands should act on the trend. The tool is live in the U.S. and U.K.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and Media Rating Council (MRC) released Augmented Reality (AR) Measurement Guidelines on Thursday to establish standards for ad delivery, viewability, audience, engagement and performance. The guidelines are open for public comment until March 9.

Google’s plan to eliminate third-party cookies from Chrome by the end of this year faced several setbacks this week. While it may be forced to delay the phase out by regulators, the ad industry could also put pressure on following a report by the IAB Tech Lab pointing out several holes within Google’s Privacy Sandbox APIs. “Our findings highlight that the industry isn't ready yet and identify multiple challenges to implementation due to limitations in accomplishing key advertising objectives. Chrome is focused on providing discrete components that support aspects of use cases, but which ultimately cannot be assembled into a whole that provides a viable business foundation,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab.

Regulatory developments

The UK Competition and Markets Authority could delay Google’s timeline for phasing out third-party cookies after identifying several areas of concern.

In its latest report on Google’s Privacy Sandbox, the CMA asked Google:

To ensure it does not “design, develop or use the Privacy Sandbox proposals in ways that reinforce the existing market position of its advertising products and services, including Google Ad Manager.”

To address specific design issues with other Privacy Sandbox tools, such as how its Topics API alternative for targeting may disadvantage small ad tech firms and who will govern the Topics API taxonomy (the CMA has suggested it should be done by an external, industry-run group).

To clarify the long-term governance arrangements for Privacy Sandbox.

To assure the future development of Privacy Sandbox tools, including a commitment to continue engaging with industry stakeholders.

For more information on why Google is eliminating third-party cookies in Chrome, how to evaluate the alternatives and how to manage the knock-on effects, check out my cookie video series — episode one here.

In other regulatory news, an Idaho federal judge ruled that a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action against the data broker Kochava may continue, reversing a prior ruling to dismiss the case. The FTC sued Kochava in August 2022 for allegedly selling data that can be used to track people who visit “sensitive locations” including abortion clinics, places of worship, domestic violence shelters and addiction recovery facilities.

Trends

With the Super Bowl on Sunday, my colleague Bailey Calfee conducted analysis on the growing volume of celebrity appearances during the big game, at a time when brands are increasingly shying away from taking risks or strong stances.

Over half of the advertisers at last year’s game featured celebrity talent in their work. The trend is only gaining momentum, having more than doubled in the last eight years.

The volume of celebrity appearances within Super Bowl ads has also tripled since 2015.

Dollars and deals

The owner of search engine Yandex struck a 475 billion rouble ($5.2 billion) deal to sell the company to a group of Russian investors, making it a fully Russian-owned entity.

Reading list

A Publicis employee posted a personal story of losing her parents to the opioid epidemic on LinkedIn last week in the wake of the agency network paying a $350 million settlement for its work with Purdue Pharma. It’s a poignant reminder of the human impact of the advertising industry’s work, as pointed out by Arielle Garcia in an AdExchanger column. More to come on this.