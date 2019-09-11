Why Twitter launched a candy shop in Union Square

Twitter brought a pop-up candy shop filled with gummy bears, kettle corn and fortune cookies to Union Square on September 10 to highlight its new ‘Twitter Is’ campaign. Designed to surprise commuters with OOH messaging in subways, on murals and using chalk stencils on the street, the campaign features more than 100 historic Tweets from users themselves explaining how they describe the platform and how it makes them feel.

The candy-themed activation was inspired by Tweets from users calling Twitter "sweet" and was created by the brand’s internal team with the candy shop experience developed in partnership with Twitter’s events production partner NA Collective.

Three murals in SoHo, Williamsburg and East Village, plus stencils and billboards at Union Square Station highlighted the campaign, with additional user generated content from the individuals whose personal Tweets featured in the campaign.

Twitter is yum — Tane (@ItsDelays) February 12, 2016

Around half a ton of candy was handed out, which included 500 gummy bear cubes, 1,000 swirl lollipops, 2,500 fortune cookies, 5,700 rock candies and 128 pounds of kettle corn.

Bringing the joy of Twitter to life remains a core part of the brand’s focus said Twitter’s global head of culture, engagement & experiential marketing Nola Weinstein: "We have been creating events and experiences that manifest the power of Twitter in unique and tangible ways. We will continue to bring the magic of Twitter to life in fun, meaningful and unexpected ways."