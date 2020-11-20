Why Spotify launched its own podcast

Storytelling is key to understanding what a brand stands for. But the way we tell stories — and the way people consume them — have changed a lot over time.

Like other brands, Spotify has relied on tools like blogs or microsites to share its stories. But given that it’s an audio company, it saw that podcasts would be a great way to reach an audience while showing off its skills and knowledge in the space.

So it launched “For the Record,” a podcast that covers a range of topics from music, to culture, to Spotify’s business.

The idea was to do it in “a uniquely Spotify way,” explains Dustee Jenkins, global head of communications & PR for Spotify. “We wanted to storytell in a different way, using music and audio techniques to make some more mundane or functional parts of the business interesting.”

The podcast covers everything from Spotify’s earnings reports, to sports in the time of Covid, to interviews with popular artists like BTS and up and coming talent on Spotify.

The idea is to allow listeners to go deeper into a subject they may already know something about. By covering its earnings, for example, Spotify aimed to go beyond the press release by bringing in CEO Daniel Ek and CFO Paul Vofel to add more context.

“It makes a typical moment more interesting and broadens the audience,” Jenkins says.“It’s a powerful way to go deep into something.”

“For the Record” also gives Spotify an opportunity to show off its podcast production, distribution and advertising capabilities. The platform has aggressively moved into the podcast space in the past few years, most recently acquiring ad platform Megaphone for $235 million. As of Q3, Spotify carries 1.9 million podcasts on its platform, which 22% of its monthly active users are listening to.

Spotify hopes the podcast will not just grow the overall pool of listeners, but serve as an example for advertisers on how to use podcasting, and attract more into the space -- in other words, branded content at its finest.