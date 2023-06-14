Why Reckitt will bring Finish’s “Skip the Rinse” campaign to Cannes
EXCLUSIVE: Reckitt’s chief marketing, sustainability and corporate affairs officer Fabrice Beaulieu says integrating sustainability at the core of its brands has helped motivate internal teams and other creatives to align with environmental causes.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.