Why Rakuten is skipping Super Bowl for New York Fashion Week

Rakuten isn’t advertising at the Super Bowl this year — but its brand will be prominent throughout the month of February.

Instead of shelling out $7 million for a 30-second Big Game spot, Rakuten is repurposing its budget to make a big push on the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

It’s returning to the annual fashion tentpole for a second season in partnership with designers Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, PatBO to promote that it can help people score savings on the latest fashion.

This is the first time in two years Rakuten will sit out the Super Bowl, after using the game to create brand awareness and educate people about its cash back features.

The investment in NYFW comes as Rakuten turns its focus from reaching a mass audience toward deepening its core audience of fashion-forward millennial women, Vicki McRae, SVP of brand, creative and communications at Rakuten told Campaign US.

“[The Super Bowl] has started to make Rakuten more of a household name. It has helped increase our brand awareness in a pretty meaningful way,” said McRae. “But what we wanted to focus on is being surgical around our growth audience.”

The 2023 Super Bowl ad, a nod to the ‘90s teen classic movie Clueless, was, in fact, all part of Rakuten’s master plan to reach millennial women,

“As if” Cher would ever be caught dead wearing ugly clothes, last year’s 30-second commercial brought back Alicia Silverstone in Cher’s iconic yellow plaid jacket and skirt set, created by Christian Siriano. In the spot, she talks about learning to save money with Rakuten so that she can do what she does best — shop.

The campaign, which ran through Q1 on social media and TV, was Rakuten’s first push into the fashion and beauty category.

“Fashion and beauty are by far our biggest categories [in terms of] where the majority of our merchants are. [They] are, by far, our center point,” McRae said.

Rakuten began inking partnerships with designers ahead of an appearance at NYFW in the fall.

This year, as part of its second annual “Wear the Runway” shopping event, Rakuten members will receive early access and 10% cash back on purchases of select pieces straight off the runway. The platform is also offering exclusive savings from designer retailers, including Alice + Olivia, Bergdorf Goodman, COS, Moda Operandi, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop and Theory.

Rakuten has also partnered with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh to adapt runway trends for Rakuten, allowing members to shop curated looks on the app. It is also working with influencers to create social content on what people are wearing in the streets of New York during fashion week.

“We are taking influencers and having them help us tell these stories of the designers and trends, styling looks and bringing people back to the platform,” McRae said.

Those influencers will continue to make content into the spring about what to wear for the summer months and more.