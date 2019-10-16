Why this PSA features bloody noses for National Period Day

Non-profit organization PERIOD has launched a new PSA ahead of the first-ever National Period Day on October 19.

The SEE RED campaign, created pro bono by BBDO San Francisco and sponsored by Seventh Generation, highlights period poverty.

According to PERIOD, one in four women cannot afford menstrual hygiene products.

The PSA features celebrities Stephanie Shepherd, Madame Gandhi, Krewella, and others with blood running down their noses, with the tagline, "If faces were bleeding someone would do something."

The campaign stresses that those who can’t afford menstrual hygiene products may have to use cardboard, or toilet paper or even trash in some instances, a fact that most won't realize simply because it’s not visible.

This leads to women being limited in their daily lives including missing school and work.

"We are hard-wired to respond dramatically to blood, but when that blood is hidden, it’s too easy to ignore," reads a statement from PERIOD.

According to the orgnaization the average woman will spend an average of $11,000 in their lifetime on tampons, with one in four women in the U.S. unable to afford menstrual products due to a lack of income, sometimes having to choose between tampons and food.

The campaign features men as well, keeping in line with the organization’s spirit of inclusiveness on its journey to end period poverty.