Why a four-day work week is not just possible — it’s productive

The pandemic has caused a resounding recalibration of how to prioritize the way we spend our time.

The four-day work week, long the bastion of freelancers, has now become a mainstream topic of discussion for permanent workers. Even California’s legislature is considering a shorter work week for companies with over 500 employees.

I applaud companies and institutions that are seeking to create flexible work environments. I know firsthand that flexible work can provide a sense of balance, and hopefully increase happiness and productivity as well – because it has for me.

I’ve been working four days per week for more than half of my career and stand as proof that with thoughtful navigation, the benefits outweigh any concerns or drawbacks.

Here is some tried-and-true advice on how to make it work, based on my experience:

Be consistent.

I have Fridays off. Everyone I work with understands that this isn’t a day that I am available for meetings and schedules critical sessions around it. I trust my colleagues and team members to keep me posted on anything that can’t be moved. I also communicate that urgent needs can be sent to me via text (my preferred method of communication on Fridays), so I am not glued to emails. In our industry, there are no real emergencies (even if we tend to think so), but it’s reassuring to others to know that I am available if they really need me.

Create boundaries, but know that work must go on.

With pitches and urgent projects, I am aware that work must continue. I make myself available for immovable meetings with clients on Fridays, on occasion. For the most part, this hasn’t been much of an issue. But when working with consultants or pitching new business, I understand that schedules can be challenging to navigate.

Plan working time.

Before the work week begins, I look at my schedule and block off time to work — research, write, think — vs. attend meetings. I think of meetings as a means to an end. In all honesty, this is the hardest part to manage in our meeting-heavy culture, which has been exacerbated by remote work. In order to fit my heavy workload into a shorter week, I have to be vigilant about how I’m spending my time.

Share how you spend your time off.

It’s easier for people working a traditional work week to understand why I work fewer days when I share what I do. On my fifth day, I dedicate time to my “other life” as a playwright. For many years before Iris, I kept this to myself, but I’ve since found that letting people in on it creates a sense of understanding and empathy – and also inspires others to think about what flexible working looks like.

Work smarter.

Tasks expand to the time you give them. I have learned how to focus on what’s urgent, and give my team the ownership to move forward autonomously on projects. Knowing I have fewer days to accomplish the same amount of work means that I have to make quick decisions about what to focus on. I know what’s a priority, and I treat it as such.

In this new reality of “ands,” where people want to take care of themselves and their families and cultivate interests outside of work, we need to keep balance front and center. Companies should take care to facilitate that.

Our new working conditions attract diverse talent that will bring the full spectrum of their work and life experiences to bear. Plus, building ownership and flexibility into working schedules may increase tenure as employees won’t have to look elsewhere for a more accommodating company.

When people have the power to make their own choices, everyone wins.

Dipti Bramhandkar is executive strategy director, North America, at Iris.